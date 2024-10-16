Snow falls in Andalucia as Storm Leslie brings drop in temperatures

STORM Leslie has brought a temperature drop throughout Andalucia as snow falls in some areas.

We’re barely into autumn and Andalucia has already seen snow, with the Sierra Nevada mountains seeing their first smattering this week.

However, they might not be the only ones as Storm Leslie continues on her unforgiving path.

So far, the storm has brought rain, strong winds and a drop in temperatures to the region.

The Spanish Weather Agency (Aemet) still has rain warnings active in Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla this Wednesday.

There will also be rain on Thursday morning, before settling down as the day continues.

Cold winds, combined with the rain, will make it a cool day overall.

On Friday, showers will begin to subside, though the cold air will continue.

Maximum temperatures will be just above 20 with minimum temperatures forecast at six degrees in Granada province.

From Saturday, it will begin to get sunnier with rising temperatures expected to last.