16 Oct, 2024
Subscribe
Login
My Account
16 Oct, 2024 @ 16:12
··
1 min read

Snow falls in Andalucia as Storm Leslie brings drop in temperatures

by

STORM Leslie has brought a temperature drop throughout Andalucia as snow falls in some areas.

@cetursasierranevada

El invierno se acerca en Sierra Nevada ??? #nevada #granada #sierranevada #parati #españa #nieve

? ????? ?????? – Z

We’re barely into autumn and Andalucia has already seen snow, with the Sierra Nevada mountains seeing their first smattering this week.

However, they might not be the only ones as Storm Leslie continues on her unforgiving path. 

So far, the storm has brought rain, strong winds and a drop in temperatures to the region.  

The Spanish Weather Agency (Aemet) still has rain warnings active in Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen, Malaga and Sevilla this Wednesday. 

There will also be rain on Thursday morning, before settling down as the day continues. 

Cold winds, combined with the rain, will make it a cool day overall. 

On Friday, showers will begin to subside, though the cold air will continue. 

Maximum temperatures will be just above 20 with minimum temperatures forecast at six degrees in Granada province. 

From Saturday, it will begin to get sunnier with rising temperatures expected to last.

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

After spending much of her childhood in Andalucia and adulthood between Barcelona and Latin America, Yzabelle has settled in the Costa del Sol to put her NCTJ & Journalism Masters to good use. She is particularly interested in travel, vegan food and has been leading the Olive Press Nolotil campaign. Have a story? email yzabelle@theolivepress.es

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

British couple who ‘trashed their Magaluf hotel room’ are arrested while trying to fly home
Previous Story

British couple who ‘trashed their Magaluf hotel room’ are arrested while trying to fly home

Latest from Andalucia

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

British couple who ‘trashed their Magaluf hotel room’ are arrested while trying to fly home

British couple who ‘trashed their Magaluf hotel room’ are arrested while trying to fly home

A YOUNG British couple were arrested at Palma airport on
3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Badalona with pool garage - € 729

3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Badalona with pool garage – € 729,000

Penthouse Badalona, Barcelona   3 beds   3 baths €