Senegalese man, 31, who drugged and raped a Swiss tourist in Spain is jailed for four years

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been found guilty of sexual harassment for drugging and raping a tourist in Punta Ballena, Magaluf.

The prosecution initially pushed for nine years in jail and a sexual assault conviction but reached an agreement with the defense before the court hearing today.

At the provincial court, the attacker, a 31-year-old Senegalese man, recognised and accepted the sentence.

He must also pay the victim €4,000 in compensation.

The attack occurred in the early hours of July 11, 2021.

According to the Diario de Ibiza, a group of Swiss tourists was partying in the area when they struck up conversation with another group outside a pub.

One of the men grabbed one of the Swiss girls by the wrist and separated her from the group.

He reportedly insisted she go with him to the beach and when she said no, he grabbed her by the neck and took her by force.

Once at the beach, he forced the girl to take a white substance which knocked her unconscious.

The accused then removed her clothes, laid her in a hammock and raped her.

Due to the drugs, the victim was unable to move or resist.

That same night she went back to her hotel and told her friend what had happened.

They went to Son Espases Hospital to seek treatment and report the crime.

The Guardia Civil quickly opened a case and detained the suspect.