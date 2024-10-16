16 Oct, 2024
16 Oct, 2024 @ 17:00
Drought warning in Mallorca: Balearic Islands are placed on ‘pre-alert’ as water supplies run low

PARTS of Mallorca have been put on drought pre-alert with situation in some areas just a level down as being categorised as an emergency.

The move applies to the municipalities of Arta and es Pla who now join the island of Formentera in having new measures.

The Balearics government said the situation requires ‘rigorous monitoring’ and called for a responsible use of water.

Latest figures show that water reserves in the Balearic Islands went up 3% from August to 46% in September, but the total is 6% lower than a year ago.

The new drought alert means the introduction of special measures for Arta and es Pla.

This includes the limitation on watering gardens, street cleaning, ornamental uses and beach showers unless they are connected to desalination plants.

National officials said that water reservoir levels in Spain should rise over the next few weeks.

