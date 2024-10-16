Malaga port is erecting a two-metre barrier to protect the mega yachts of the super rich

A NEW fence made of glass panels will be erected at Malaga’s mega yacht marina over the next few days to replace a controversial structure put up two years ago

The two-metre high fence aims to increase the security of the expensive moored craft while maintaining the aesthetics of the area.

“The panels will be higher, but without taking away visibility,” the Port Authority said.

READ MORE:

MEGA YACHT MARINA

The current 1.4 metre high fence was put up as a temporary solution in 2022 to protect the perimeter of the new mega yacht marine until a more environmentally suitable material came available.

But that caused anger when it was realised that the Pier One structure running for 180 metres consisted of white pillars and planters.

Critics denounced it for removing views of the Port and the Historic Centre from pedestrians on Muelle Uno, as well as restricting public space in favour of the wealthy yacht owners.

Malaga’s mayor, Francesco de la Torre said he disagreed with the structure which he described as ‘inappropriate’.

Work started on Wednesday to install the glass polycarbonate panels which will have the dual function of safety and visibility.

They are made of the same material used in the fence at Palmeral de las Sorpresas, on Pier Two.

The new panels will surround the three main berths of Pier One, which has moorings for yachts over 100 metres in length.