Yacht watchers excited at unscheduled stop of 141-metre megayacht owned by the Crown Prince of Dubai in Malaga – it’s second in a year

ONE of the world’s largest superyachts, measuring a staggering 141 metres in length, has made an unexpected stop in Malaga.

The colossal Yas – formerly a Dutch Navy frigate named HNLMS Piet Hein – belongs to the 41-year-old Crown Prince of Dubai.

The unscheduled visit sees it moored within the security zone of the Levante breakwater due to the fact that the marina is currently full.

The purpose of the Yas’s visit remains and the length of the stay is unknown.

READ MORE: Renfe launches ‘direct’ high-speed train from Malaga to Alicante and Murcia – but you’ll have to go via Madrid

The Yas is one of the largest yachts in the world. Credit: Boat International

However, visible exterior work and activity around the communication systems suggest a technical stopover.

It isn’t the first time the Yas has graced Malaga’s shores; it also docked here in May 2023, casting a shadow over the bustling Muelle Uno shopping and leisure area.

The vessel’s journey began, somewhat bizarrely, in 1978 in service of the Dutch Navy.

READ MORE: Water latest in Malaga province: Nightly cuts and lowering of pressure will continue in the Axarquia and Costa del Sol

The yacht was transformed from a military frigate into a luxury pleasure vessel in 2011

After being sold to the United Arab Emirates Navy, it served in a military capacity under the name Al Emirat.

In 2011, the frigate underwent a complete transformation into the current private superyacht Yas at ADMShipyards in Abu Dhabi.

The Yas’s exterior is not only impressive due to its size but also because of its distinctive sky blue hull and large front glass window.

It can accommodate over 60 guests and a crew of 56. Among its amenities are a helipad, multiple pools, a spa, and cutting-edge navigation and security systems.

READ MORE: Costa del Sol train latest: Andalucia President says project is essential for Malaga’s economy as he blasts Madrid for ‘laughing and looking the other way’

It has space for 60 guests

The Yas belongs to Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates.

Known as Fazza, the 41-year-old prince is highly active on social media, with over 12 million followers, offering glimpses into his luxurious lifestyle in Dubai.