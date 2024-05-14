Water latest in Malaga province: Nightly cuts and lowering of pressure will continue in the Axarquia and Costa del Sol

NIGHTLY cuts and low pressure continue in Axarquia and the Costa del Sol as drought persists.

Despite the Junta’s drought committee announcing water supplies will be increased from 200 to 225 litres per person, per day, drought measures continue in many parts of the region.

The increased supply only affects 10 areas of the Western Costa del Sol, including: Benahavis, Benalmadena, Casares, Estepona, Fuengirola, Manilva, Marbella, Ojen, Torremolinos and Mijas.

Meanwhile, lowered pressure continues in many areas, alongside nightly cuts in Axarquia.

READ MORE: Malaga reservoirs hold less water than a year ago, latest figures show – as province prepares to fill 75,000 swimming pools

Water cuts are set to continue on many areas across the Costa del Sol.

Photo: Sasikan Ulevik on Unsplash

As spring creeps into summer, the Junta announced it will be up to each municipality to decide on the filling of swimming pools.

Many local councils have given the green light to filling both public and private pools, including Estepona.

Despite restrictions on personal use, the Junta has authorised the agricultural use of water in Guadalhorce and Axarquia.

The decision was motivated by the increase in water held in the Cuencas Mediterraneas Andaluzas reservoirs, which now hold 368,47 hm³.

READ MORE: Town on Spain’s Costa del Sol will cut off water and issue fines of up to €600,000 to people who disobey drought measures

Nonetheless, nightime cuts will remain in place, according to water management entity, Acosol.

The measures, which came into place in Feburary, cut drinkable water supplies between 00:00 and 06:00am everyday except Saturdays.

According to Acosol, the measure must remain in place to ensure ‘sufficient supply from the La Concepcion reservoir to take us into next year.’

So far, the measures have reduced water use by 20%.

Junta Spokesperson and Councillor for Sustainability, Ramon Fernandez-Pacheo, said: “The worst thing we could do is think that the drought is over.

“We have to balance economic development, tourism and taking care in the face of scarcity.”

READ MORE: Drinking water supplies ‘are guaranteed for the next five years’ in Spain’s Andalucia – following series of downpours in March