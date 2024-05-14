14 May, 2024 @ 19:40
14 May, 2024 @ 12:52
1 min read

Welcome to EuroTaller Las Postas – your premier destination for automotive excellence in the heart of Calahonda on the Costa del Sol

Conveniently located on the ground floor next to the indoor parking at Los Olivos Shopping Centre, C/ Los Adarves, EuroTaller Las Postas stands out not only for its swift mechanical services and top-tier manual car washes but also for our profound dedication to every customer and their vehicle.

As members of the renowned EuroTaller and Eurogarage International network, we proudly offer a diverse suite of services that truly represent our passion and commitment to automotive care.

Our range of services includes:

– Pre ITV inspections and detailed diagnostics

– Oil changes, tyre services, clutch repairs, headlight adjustments, brake discs, pads, batteries, wipers, and shock absorbers

– Coming soon: Air Conditioning recharge

– Exceptional manual washing and four high-pressure cleaning stations

Each of our team members is adept at providing exceptional service across various vehicle brands, ensuring satisfaction that surpasses expectations.

We are committed to excellence, utilising cutting-edge technology and genuine spare parts to enhance quality while minimising our environmental impact.

At EuroTaller Las Postas, every service is an act of passion. We care for your vehicle as if it were our own, ensuring that every moment you spend in it is safe and special. Because we know that we’re not just taking care of cars, we’re taking care of your experiences and memories.

Visit us and become part of the EuroTaller Las Postas family. Where your vehicle receives the care it deserves, and you enjoy the peace of mind you need.

EuroTaller Las Postas: Where every service is a commitment to excellence.

Please call us on 952 933 907 or 660 264 181 to schedule your appointment.

https://www.centrocomerciallosolivos.com/taller.html

https://www.laspostascarwash.es/

