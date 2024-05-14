14 May, 2024 @ 19:40
14 May, 2024 @ 12:52
Cyberattack at Santander bank in Spain after company detects ‘unauthorised access’ to client database

Santander

BANCO Santander has suffered a cyberattack after detecting an ‘unauthorised access’ to a client database.

The breach affects its operations in Spain, Chile and Uruguay, reports Cinco Dias.

According to a report sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) today, all employees at the company are also affected.

Executive chairwoman of Santander Ana Botin insisted there was no danger to client savings, as ‘there is no transactional information, access credentials or internet banking passwords’ within the information accessed.

The company said it has swiftly implemented ‘measures to manage the incident’, including blocking access to the database and strengthening fraud protection.

Laurence Dollimore

