Gibraltar-Spain water row: Madrid claims the Rock never sought permission to take supplies from ‘protected Spanish territory’

GIBRALTAR is facing mounting pressure from a number of Spanish government departments over its controversial land reclamation project on the east side of the Rock.

Both environmental groups and Spanish government departments have claimed that the €340 million Eastside development threatens the delicate ecosystem in the region.

Part of the Spanish grievance stems from the fact that it claims that absolutely all the water surrounding the Rock belongs to them and thus they brand the new luxury marina ‘illegal’.

But Verdemar-Ecologistas en Acción have warned that the project is causing irreparable damage to the Strait, an area which is in a Special Conservation Zone (ZEC) teeming with marine life.

The diagram illustrates the area of work and where the new marina will be

The group has pointed to the damage done to the seabed and the threat to endangered species.

They also accused Gibraltar of illegally importing materials from Spain to fuel the project.

Meanwhile, Spanish authorities state that they have not granted the Gibraltar government any permits for the project, which involves unloading tons of concrete and rubble into the sea.

Officials have confirmed that no request was submitted for permits to conduct works in these maritime public areas.

Verdemar-Ecologistas en Acción has also filed a complaint against the transfer of stones from La Utrera quarry in Casares to Gibraltar for use in the Eastside development project.

The luxury development will boast a business park, shopping centre, apartments as well as berths for dozens of vessels

They have explained to Juanma Moreno, the President of Andalucia himself, the ecological and archaeological value of the quarry, including evidence of human communities there more than 200,000 years ago..

The Junta is set to open an investigation into the potential environmental and cultural damage caused by the quarrying.

Spain’s Public Prosecutor for Environmental Affairs is also reviewing the complaint, with concerns raised about the use of hazardous materials in the reclamation process.

Neither the Gibraltar government nor the European Commission press office could be reached in time for publication.