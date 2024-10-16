16 Oct, 2024
16 Oct, 2024 @ 20:00
1 min read

Drunk British tourist seriously injured after falling off wall and rolling down an embankment in Mallorca

by
Drunk British tourist suffers serious injuries after falling off a wall and rolling down an embankment for 15 metres in Mallorca
CALA VINYES

A DRUNK British tourist was seriously injured on Tuesday evening after falling off a wall and rolling 15 metres down an embankment in the Calvia area of Mallorca.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to the Rotger Clinic in Palma.

She had been out in Magaluf during the afternoon with her sister and two friends and they took a taxi which dropped them off at Cala Vinyes at around 8pm in front of a property.

READ MORE:

CALA VINYES

The women all sat on top of a house wall which was 1.5 metres high but one of the group- due to her intoxication- fell off backwards.

She then rolled down a stone embankment for around 15 metres.

Firefighters and an ambulance plus Calvia Policia Local officers attended the scene.

With the ground being very slippery, the emergency services found it difficult to access the victim.

It took around 45 minutes to reach the woman with a stretcher and she was carried back up to an ambulance.

She suffered multiple bruises and was stabilised by paramedics before being taken to a private hospital in Palma.

Alex Trelinski

