MALAGA Port has recently become a hub for high-end maritime activities, hosting a fleet of luxury mega-yachts, including the Wayfinder, the super yacht owned by tech mogul Bill Gates.

The Wayfinder serves as Bill Gates’ support vessel, catering to the needs of his larger yacht, the Aqua, by providing fuel, supplies, spare parts, maintenance staff, and smaller recreational boats.

The Wayfinder can comfortably house a crew of 18 and up to 12 guests. The vessel also boasts a helipad doubling as a pickleball court—a sport that combines paddle, tennis, badminton, and table tennis— plus, it can transport everything from jet skis to scuba diving gear.

But the Wayfinder is not the only luxury craft mooring in Malaga’s bustling harbour at the moment. The capital’s port is also hosting two other mega-yachts formerly owned by Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft – the Tatoosh and the Octopus.

These two yachts have now changed hands to a Nordic magnate and carry a combined estimated worth of approximately €325 million.

The ‘Tatoosh’ stretches over 92 metres, ranking it among the world’s 30 largest yachts. Luxury abounds on this vessel, complete with a helicopter, two smaller auxiliary boats, a cinema, a lobster tank, and a pool with a 1.8-meter depth, among other amenities.

The ‘Tatoosh’.

Meanwhile, since late August, Malaga Port has also welcomed the ‘Octopus,’ currently the eighth largest yacht globally, valued at a whopping €235 million.

Luxury doesn’t end there; the Zenobia yacht, owned by Saudi billionaire Wafic Said, is another upscale vessel currently docked at Malaga Port.

Zenobia, worth around €40 million, boasts a variety of amenities, including a gym, a pool, a cinema, and a library.

READ MORE: