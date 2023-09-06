A DRUNK passenger behaving aggressively on a flight from Bristol to Ibiza has compelled help from the state security forces.

The commotion, luckily, did not cause any incidents on the flight, and the passenger was apprehended, identified, and reported by the Civil Guard agents to the State Aviation Safety Agency (AESA).

According to the communication office in the Balearic Islands, “it is not unusual for them to call from the airport due to problems on a flight”.

On the flight, the passenger, around 40 years old, “did not follow instructions, was intoxicated, and was aggressive towards the crew and other passengers”, as reported by the Civil Guard.

