THE FAMILIES of two missing paddle-surfers have met with Malaga mayor, Francisco de la Torre, and pledged ‘not to leave Malaga without the boys’.

Argentines Emmanuel Soria(34) and Maximiliano Ludvik(29) disappeared on August 27 when they went out to sea to watch the sunrise off the city’s La Misericordia beach.

Their paddle board was recovered the next day- some 15 miles out to sea.

Several relatives of the two men met with Malaga politicians at City Hall who passed on the solidarity of local people to them.

Ignacio Soria, Emmanuel’s brother, insisted that ‘we need helicopters and planes to resume the search’.

Maxi’s father, Jorge Ludvik, meanwhile admitted that ‘we know that the search intensity will decrease but we ask the authorities to continue looking with the same intensity or more’.

“We are going to move sky, land and sea,” said another of Emmanuel’s brothers.

The family have been united in their despair and thanked the people of Malaga for all the support they have given them as well as the security forces and the authorities for their efforts to find the two men.

Mayor Francisco de la Torre said: “We will do everything possible to maintain the search and we will see if there are any satellite images.”

He also thanked the people of Malaga who are helping the relatives ‘so that their stay at such a difficult time is as bearable as can be.”

A group- many of them Argentine residents in Malaga, went to Huelin beach on Sunday to provide moral support for the men’s relatives and to appeal that the search continues.

Emmanuel- who is part of a family of five brothers- came to Spain to spend some time, but decided to extend his stay when he learned that he was going to be a father.

His brother Max arrived later, some three months ago, and both men had planned to leave Spain at different times later this year.

