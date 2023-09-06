AN erratic biker has been seriously injured after colliding with a truck in Spain’s Ibiza.

A driver filmed the 28-year-old motorcyclist recklessly invading the oncoming lane on several occasions.

Footage shows how a van has to brake abruptly after unexpectedly encountering the biker, who had taken a temerarious turn.

Seconds later, the video shows the horrific crash, which occurred on a bend of reduced visibility.

“The biker was seriously injured and had to be urgently taken to the nearest hospital,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

The officer added: “A blood test will be taken at the hospital to confirm if he was under the influence of any substance, as we could not test him for drugs or alcohol because of his health condition.”