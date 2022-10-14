A British teenager has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after causing €2,561 worth of damage to a Magaluf hotel.

The young tourist was detained on Monday by Calvia Guardia officers after he confronted a hotel security guard.

The manager of the undisclosed premises on Avenida Olivera told officers that the teenager was seriously drunk every day since checking into the hotel on October 7.

It’s not known if he had travelled as part of a group.

He appeared before a judge at the Via Germany court who barred him from leaving Mallorca until he paid €2,561 for the damage caused at the hotel.

The young man’s erratic behaviour included a visit to the reception area which saw him smash a window.

He refused to pay for the damage and the hotel manager said he ‘behaved childishly’ and claimed that his mother would deal with it.

The whole incident was recorded on security cameras.

When Guardia officers came to arrest him, they discovered his room in disarray and a sliding bathroom door had been broken.

READ MORE: