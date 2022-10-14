A British teenager has been arrested by the Guardia Civil after causing €2,561 worth of damage to a Magaluf hotel.
The young tourist was detained on Monday by Calvia Guardia officers after he confronted a hotel security guard.
The manager of the undisclosed premises on Avenida Olivera told officers that the teenager was seriously drunk every day since checking into the hotel on October 7.
It’s not known if he had travelled as part of a group.
He appeared before a judge at the Via Germany court who barred him from leaving Mallorca until he paid €2,561 for the damage caused at the hotel.
The young man’s erratic behaviour included a visit to the reception area which saw him smash a window.
He refused to pay for the damage and the hotel manager said he ‘behaved childishly’ and claimed that his mother would deal with it.
The whole incident was recorded on security cameras.
When Guardia officers came to arrest him, they discovered his room in disarray and a sliding bathroom door had been broken.
READ MORE:
- British teenager may be paralysed after diving head-first into shallow end of Magaluf swimming pool on Spain’s Mallorca
- EXCLUSIVE: Magaluf taxi driver beaten up by Brits in Spain’s Mallorca reveals horror injuries that will plague him for…
- British tourist arrested over rape of UK holidaymaker on Spain’s Mallorca
- British boy, 16, quizzed over alleged rape of British girl staying in same Mallorca hotel in Spain