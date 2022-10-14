2 bedroom Townhouse for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 125,000

Townhouse Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 125,000

This Beautiful 2 bedroom house in Quesada is one of the best examples of the popular “Fortuna" style of terraced villa we have seen and located in one of the quietest parts of the town, allowing you to escape from the hustle and bustle if you wish, in lovely peaceful surroundings, but with all of the facilities of this vibrant resort on your doorstep.The house has a south orientation and lies within a gated community with a stunning communal swimming pool, lush garden areas and a secure car park should you wish to use it. The house directly overlooks the swimming pool and gardens from… See full property details