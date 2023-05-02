A MAGALUF hotel security guard was beaten up by two British tourists after refusing them entry in the early hours of Friday morning.

The men were not staying at the BH Mallorca Resort Hotel on Avenida Las Palmeras in the busy party resort.

They nevertheless demanded entry at around 5.00am because they wanted to hook up with two women they had met that night.

The guard stood his ground and the tourists- said to be in their mid-twenties- started to beat up the employee, who ended up falling down the stairs.

He suffered a fracture to his right hand and went to a medical centre for treatment, while the Brits ran away.

The hotel where the men were staying phoned the Calvia Policia Local and said there were two guests with ‘significant injuries’ in the reception area.

They admitted to having had an altercation with the security guard at the BH Mallorca Hotel, and when the officers went there, they had the story confirmed by hotel employees as the victim was still at the medical centre.

Police returned to the hotel with the British men and arrested them for causing injury.

