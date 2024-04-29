29 Apr, 2024 @ 19:09
Subscribe
Login
My Account
29 Apr, 2024 @ 19:09
··
1 min read

Magaluf nightclub bouncer arrested for assaulting two British tourists- one of whom could lose their sight in one eye

by
Magaluf nightclub bouncer arrested for assaulting two British tourists- one of whom could lose their sight in one eye
PUNTA BALLENA STRIP, MAGALUF

TWO British tourists were seriously assaulted by a Mallorca nightclub bouncer, who was arrested by the Calvia Policia Local.

One of the victims could suffer a permanent partial loss of vision.

The assault happened last week on the infamous Punta Ballena strip in Magaluf.

READ MORE:

CALVIA POLICE ON PATROL DURING A PREVIOUS SUMMER

The circumstances about what led to the assault have not been expanded on by authorities.

One of the two Brits suffered several blows to his face and head, and was unsurprisingly dazed after the ordeal.

He required several stitches while his friend suffered severe bruising in one eye, with doctors not ruling out that he could partially lose his sight.

The young tourist also needed some stitches in his eyebrow, from which he was bleeding profusely.

Police spoke to several witnesses and also night club staff, before arresting the bouncer.

Two of his colleagues have also been identified.

Investigators are trying to locate any security cameras to find any footage of the assault.

Despite it being April, there’s been a steady influx of tourists in Punta Ballena with reports of ‘other incidents’.

The Guardia Civil and Calvia Policia Local will be ramping up their presence on streets as the summer season approaches.

One police officer told the Ultima Hora newspaper that since the Covid pandemic, Punta Ballena is not what it used to be, with ‘fewer people and fewer problems’.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap
Previous Story

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

Latest from Balearic Islands

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

Summer is coming: Temperatures to soar by 8C in southern Spain this weekend following cold snap

A COLD and wet end to April in Andalucia will

Fontaines D.C. are coming to Spain: Irish band will play in Madrid this year

IRISH rock band Fontaines D.C. will play in Madrid later