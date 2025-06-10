Hollywood royalty meets the Spanish kind as Richard Gere greets Queen Letizia in Madrid

PRETTY WOMAN star Richard Gere met with Queen Letizia during one of her public appearances in Madrid, his new home.

Gere and Spanish wife Alejandra Gere moved to Madrid last year. They attended the closing ceremony for the charity event ‘Euros de tu nómina’ (Euros from your payroll).

READ MORE: The little-known seaside gem in northern Spain where Richard Gere has been house hunting

The event, run by Banco Santander, has been on Queen Letizia’s agenda for several years.

Both the Spanish Queen and Gere gave speeches at the Monday event.

Gere and Alejandra support the Spanish charity Hogar Sí, which works with the homeless. They met at a hotel in Positano, Italy in 2014, and married four years later.

They’ve spent most of their married life in the United States, but headed to Spain for ‘its beauty, extraordinary food and generous people’.

The couple’s Madrid home is in the ultra-exclusive La Moraleja neighbourhood, home to football stars and business magnates. In February, Gere was presented an International Goya award.

READ MORE: Richard Gere and his wife have ‘one of the best meals of their lives’ at this Andalucia restaurant