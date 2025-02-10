Richard Gere and his wife have ‘one of the best meals of their lives’ at this Andalucia restaurant

HOLLYWOOD star Richard Gere and his Spanish wife Alejandra were joined by four-time Grammy Award winner Alejandro Sanz for an unforgettable weekend dinner in Granada.

The trio was in the city for the 2025 Goya Awards, where Gere received the prestigious International Goya Award.

The International Goya was first awarded in 2022 with the previous three winners being Cate Blanchett, Juliette Binoche, and Sigourney Weaver.

It was created to recognise personalities who contribute to cinema as an art that unites cultures and spectators from around the world.

The Goya jury said it awarded Richard Gere for ‘his extraordinary contribution to cinematographic art, starring in some of the most iconic films in the history of cinema, and his social commitment developed over decades’.

To celebrate, Gere and guests dined at the renowned Ruta del Veleta, a famous restaurant located just outside Granada in Cenes de la Vega.

The reservation was made by the Film Academy for nine people, but the restaurant’s staff weren’t expecting such high-brow celebrities.

Founded in February 1976 by brothers Miguel and Jose Pedraza, Ruta del Veleta is known for offering an exceptional dining experience in a grandiose setting.

Ruta del Veleta’s appearance is just as impressive as the food it serves (credit: andalucia.org)

The menu features traditional Spanish cuisine with modern innovations, including both a la carte options and a tasting menu.

The tasting menu is priced at €75 per person (excluding drinks) or €110 with five wine pairings.

However, Gere and his guests opted for a la carte selections, indulging in Motril prawns, Caesar salad, and crayfish ravioli.

The most extravagant dish on the menu, the Caviar de Riofrio Essence Naccarii, is priced at a staggering €182.

So impressed by the experience, Gere personally congratulated the chef and his team, calling it ‘one of the best dinners’ he has ever had.

The restaurant’s director described the moment as ‘historic’, while the chef remarked, “We were surprised by Richard Gere’s kindness, friendliness, and affection.”