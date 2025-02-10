10 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
10 Feb, 2025 @ 13:30
··
1 min read

Police in Spain find 300kg of cocaine hidden in pineapples: At least two arrested

by
Police in 300 kilo cocaine haul- hidden in pineapples sent by sea to Valencia

AUTHORITIES have seized 304 kilos of cocaine hidden in a pineapple shipment that was sent from Panama to the port of Valencia.

Two people have been arrested in the Barcelona area when they were unloading the drugs.

The Tax Agency and Guardia Civil were alerted to a suspicious container that arrived at a port terminal.

READ MORE:

CONTAINERS AT PORT OF VALENCIA

A preliminary check revealed that cocaine was likely to have been concealed with the shipment.

Rather than moving in straight away, officers decided to see where the container would end up.

They followed the lorry taking it to an industrial estate in the Els Mojons area of Barcelona.

The Guardia entered a warehouse and surprised two men who were working on the container to extract the cocaine.

In addition to seizing the narcotics, officer removed tools used to extract the cocaine packs and to repair the container.

The unit had double bottoms- a regular tactic for drug traffickers to import cocaine into Spain from South America.

Since the pineapples were declared at a customs checkpoint and suitable for consumption, a court decided to hand them over to the Valencia Food Bank.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Richard Gere and his wife have ‘one of the best meals of their lives’ at this Andalucia restaurant

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop