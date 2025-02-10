Police in Spain find 300kg of cocaine hidden in pineapples: At least two arrested

AUTHORITIES have seized 304 kilos of cocaine hidden in a pineapple shipment that was sent from Panama to the port of Valencia.

Two people have been arrested in the Barcelona area when they were unloading the drugs.

The Tax Agency and Guardia Civil were alerted to a suspicious container that arrived at a port terminal.

READ MORE:

CONTAINERS AT PORT OF VALENCIA

A preliminary check revealed that cocaine was likely to have been concealed with the shipment.

Rather than moving in straight away, officers decided to see where the container would end up.

They followed the lorry taking it to an industrial estate in the Els Mojons area of Barcelona.

The Guardia entered a warehouse and surprised two men who were working on the container to extract the cocaine.

In addition to seizing the narcotics, officer removed tools used to extract the cocaine packs and to repair the container.

The unit had double bottoms- a regular tactic for drug traffickers to import cocaine into Spain from South America.

Since the pineapples were declared at a customs checkpoint and suitable for consumption, a court decided to hand them over to the Valencia Food Bank.