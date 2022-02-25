SPAIN’S Policia Nacional seized some 750 kilos of cocaine hidden among a container of pineapples in the Alhaurin de la Torre, in Spain’s Malaga.

The bust was discovered by customs surveillance officers from Spain’s Tax Agency and tracked by police who arrested five people.

Among those detained were those working within transportation companies that investigators believe had established a smuggling network within Spanish ports.

Two Spanish men, two Italian men and a Romanian woman were arrested while a sixth person escaped during the operation dubbed Nariño.

The class A drug was being trafficked from Colombia to Spain for distribution across Europe, a police statement said.

Smuggling drugs within containers of fruit is a common way for traffickers to transport their illicit cargo into Spain.

READ MORE: