GUARDIA Civil divers are continuing to comb the waters by Punta Prima on the Orihuela Costa eight days after a car went off a cliff.

There has been no sign of the driver, Jose Luis Galliana,50, from Murcia.

His red Audi A1 car’s security system automatically notified an accident on February 17 at 10.00 pm

Orihuela Policia Local officers went down the cliff and into the water to check on the driver and possible passengers.

The vehicle was empty with the engine still running and the lights on.

A few belongings including a mobile phone were discovered.

There was no evidence of injury within the car or that Mr. Luis Galliana had been thrown out on impact.

Family members said they had no contact with him since the afternoon of February 17.

Mr. Luis Galliana was said to be ‘happily married’ with two children aged 17 and 19.

A childhood friend described him as ‘responsible’ and ‘having no enemies’.