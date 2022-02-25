2 bedroom Bungalow for sale in Vistabella with pool - € 149,900

Bungalow Vistabella, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 149,900

New Penthouse bungalows in Residencial with communal facilities and pool near Los Montesinos.. They have a total built area of approximately 82 m2 with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 en suite), living/dining room with modern kitchen, a terrace of 20 m2 and a solarium of 55m2.. Optional storage room.. Including:. . Parking space,. Built in wardrobes,. Kitchen furniture (without appliances),. Blinds,. Finished Garden. Pre-installation of air conditioning.. . Los Montesinos is a typical Spanish village located south of Alicante. It houses a host of services such as restaurants, shops, pharmacies,… See full property details