A drunk man threatened to kill a doctor in a Valencia hospital emergency department and uttered racist insults against her.

The 34-year-old man was suffering from acute alcohol poisoning and has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

He’s been charged with assaulting a public worker, making threats, and committing a hate crime.

The man was in such a state that he grabbed medical gear and threw it around the emergency area.

Police learned that he was found lying in the street and was initially taken to a health centre.

His intoxication was so serious that he needed more advanced treatment and was transferred to the unnamed Valencia hospital.

His condition improved but when the doctor looking after him told him that she was going to carry out a series of tests, he started to behave aggressively.

The drunk made racist comments about her coupled with death threats.

He then lunged at her to start an assault but was pulled off by her colleagues and hospital security staff, who called the police.

The man is said to have extensive catalogue of arrests.

News of the assault came on Friday when the Valencian Community College of Nursing reported 16 attacks on nurses in 2021.

College president, Juan Jose Tirado, said: “The number of attacks is not only increasing, but also not all of them are reported.”

“For this reason, I insist that not only physical attacks must be reported, but also verbal insults,” he added.

READ MORE: