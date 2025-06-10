The eye-watering sum Carlos Alcaraz will have to pay to the Spanish taxman after his legendary victory in the French Open

CARLOS Alcaraz’s stunning victory over Jannik Sinner in Sunday’s French Open not only brought joy to Spanish tennis fans, but also to the taxman who will pocket over €1.1 million.

The 22-year-old from El Palmar, Murcia not just successfully defended his title but received prize money of €2.5 million while Italy’s Sinner got €1.2 million.

It also ended up as a big payday for tax authorities as Alcaraz has to cough up state and regional personal income tax known as IRPF.

Since the player is still officially domiciled in his family’s apartment in El Palmar, he is liable to pay 46% to the Murcia government and also in national tax.

Experts said that if he lived elsewhere like in the Madrid region, that figure would be sliced down to around 45%.

Tax specialist Aitor Fernandez from TaxDown said: “In Spain, the combination of state and regional income tax can mean that more than 45% of the money ends up in the hands of the Treasury.”

“Therefore, good tax planning is key, even for the world’s best athletes,” he added.

“When we talk about vast amounts for sporting triumphs, it is common to think only of the gross figure, but what is really relevant is how much ends up reaching the athlete’s pocket,” Fernandez stated.

Carlos Alcaraz is currently chilling out for a few days with friends in Ibiza, before embarking on the grass court season.

That involves the Queens Club tournament in London, and then his bid to become Wimbledon champion for the third successive time.