10 Jun, 2025
What are the rules in Spain for having barbecues on a terrace or balcony in shared buildings?

To ensure your summer barbeques are safe, make sure to check the local rules of your apartment and council regulations. Credit: Zac Cain

SUMMER is here meaning friends and family gatherings galore. And of course you’ve got to feed your people.

But what are the rules for cooking your lunch on a barbeque if you live in an apartment?

There are no laws prohibiting you from using a barbeque on a private property’s balcony or terrace, so you don’t need your neighbours’ permission.

However, there are some requirements to be aware of:

  • Residents can request that barbeques not be held in their building if they are found to be bothersome or dangerous.
  • Check regulations of your apartment building for express barbeque rules, as well as regulations of your city council.
  • Never leave a lit fire unattended.
  • Keep a fire extinguisher or water near on hand.
  • Control smoke and odors, such as choosing to use charcoal or electric grills.
  • Maintain the cleanliness of the grills and surrounding areas, especially if shared.

Note, barbeques are banned in the countryside during summer.

