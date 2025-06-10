What are the rules in Spain for having barbecues on a terrace or balcony in shared buildings?

SUMMER is here meaning friends and family gatherings galore. And of course you’ve got to feed your people.

But what are the rules for cooking your lunch on a barbeque if you live in an apartment?

There are no laws prohibiting you from using a barbeque on a private property’s balcony or terrace, so you don’t need your neighbours’ permission.

However, there are some requirements to be aware of:

Residents can request that barbeques not be held in their building if they are found to be bothersome or dangerous.

Check regulations of your apartment building for express barbeque rules, as well as regulations of your city council.

Never leave a lit fire unattended.

Keep a fire extinguisher or water near on hand.

Control smoke and odors, such as choosing to use charcoal or electric grills.

Maintain the cleanliness of the grills and surrounding areas, especially if shared.

Note, barbeques are banned in the countryside during summer.

