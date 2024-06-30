Outdoor kitchens are the latest property trend in Spain – but what are the best materials to use?

SPAIN’S foodie culture thrives on outdoor living. Long, sunny days and warm evenings naturally lend themselves to socialising and dining alfresco.

It is an alluring thought for expats too. After all, who doesn’t appreciate a barbecue?

But these days firing up the barbie just isn’t enough for many people, with more and more people transforming their garden dining options with a stunning outdoor kitchen.

They are no longer a complete luxury and are increasingly seen as an extension of the living space, transforming terraces and patios into vibrant entertainment hubs.

The beauty of these alfresco kitchens lies in their versatility. Whether you have a spacious patio or a cosy balcony, there’s a design to suit your needs and budget.

For example, Modular kitchens offer a flexible and budget-friendly solution. They come in prefabricated units that can be easily arranged and reconfigured.

Built-in kitchens provide a more permanent and luxurious feel, allowing for complete customisation with features like built-in grills, sinks, and storage.

It is of course essential to choose the right materials. The Spanish weather may be glorious, but it does still rain. Opt for stainless steel for its durability and sleek look. Granite and natural stone countertops add a touch of elegance and can withstand the elements. Wood adds warmth, but choose a weather-treated option for longevity.

Spain’s sunshine is a blessing, but you’ll also need protection from the heat. Consider awnings, pergolas, or even retractable roofs to create shade. Outdoor kitchens exposed to the elements might benefit from a permanent roof or enclosure.

Built-in grills are a must-have, allowing you to barbeque with ease. Think beyond the grill and consider adding a sink, refrigerator, or even a pizza oven for an ultimate outdoor cooking experience.

When designing your outdoor kitchen, incorporate elements that reflect the Spanish spirit. Terracotta tiles, colourful mosaics, and locally sourced furniture add a touch of authenticity.

Sustainability is also a key consideration. Opt for energy-efficient appliances and consider incorporating water-saving features.

An outdoor kitchen is an investment that extends your living space and enhances your enjoyment of the outdoors.

With careful planning and a touch of Spanish flair, you can create a haven for unforgettable gatherings and culinary adventures in the great outdoors, without leaving your home.