WATCH: Mysterious midnight blaze of €200,000 Bentley on Spain’s Costa del Sol raises eyebrows in Gibraltar

TONGUES have been set a-wagging after a Bentley worth €200,000 was mysteriously destroyed in a plush Manilva urbanisation with a direct view of Gibraltar.

Police and fire crews were called out at 3am on Saturday morning, May 11, to reports of a burning car parked outside a house on a quiet cul-de-sac.

The flames scorched the facade of the home and later spread to neighbouring cars including a Mercedes.

One neighbour told the Olive Press that the owner of the Bentley ran out onto the street as the flames threatened his home.

READ MORE: ‘The Rock is not a tax haven’: Gibraltar hits back at ‘dehumanising’ Spanish politician’s ‘disgraceful’ drug smuggling and money laundering comments on the eve of a post-Brexit deal

The Guardia Civil said the cause of the fire is unknown but it could have been ‘electrical’.

But another neighbour dismissed the possibility and told this newspaper that the car had clearly been ‘torched’.

No criminal complaint has been filed with authorities in either Spain or Gibraltar.

But sources tell the Olive Press that the Bentley belonged to a well-known import and export entrepreneur who is living in the urbanisation with the ex-wife of another well-known Gibraltar power broker.

The community president played it down, however, telling the Olive Press in a testy exchange: “I know what everyone on the costa wants this to be, but it’s not.”