22 May, 2024 @ 17:58
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 May, 2024 @ 16:00
··
1 min read

WATCH: Mysterious midnight blaze of €200,000 Bentley on Spain’s Costa del Sol raises eyebrows in Gibraltar

by

TONGUES have been set a-wagging after a Bentley worth €200,000 was mysteriously destroyed in a plush Manilva urbanisation with a direct view of Gibraltar.

Police and fire crews were called out at 3am on Saturday morning, May 11, to reports of a burning car parked outside a house on a quiet cul-de-sac.

The flames scorched the facade of the home and later spread to neighbouring cars including a Mercedes.

One neighbour told the Olive Press that the owner of the Bentley ran out onto the street as the flames threatened his home.

READ MORE: ‘The Rock is not a tax haven’: Gibraltar hits back at ‘dehumanising’ Spanish politician’s ‘disgraceful’ drug smuggling and money laundering comments on the eve of a post-Brexit deal 

The Guardia Civil said the cause of the fire is unknown but it could have been ‘electrical’.

But another neighbour dismissed the possibility and told this newspaper that the car had clearly been ‘torched’.

No criminal complaint has been filed with authorities in either Spain or Gibraltar.

But sources tell the Olive Press that the Bentley belonged to a well-known import and export entrepreneur who is living in the urbanisation with the ex-wife of another well-known Gibraltar power broker.

The community president played it down, however, telling the Olive Press in a testy exchange: “I know what everyone on the costa wants this to be, but it’s not.”

Tags:

Related Articles

Walter Finch

Walter - or Walt to most people - is a former and sometimes still photographer and filmmaker who likes to dig under the surface.
A NCTJ-trained journalist, he came to the Costa del Sol - Gibraltar hotspot from the Daily Mail in 2022 to report on organised crime, corruption, financial fraud and a little bit of whatever is going on.
Got a story? [email protected]
@waltfinc

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Giant squid washes up on Poniente beach
Previous Story

Bizarre and enormous squid that was ‘still alive’ washes up near Spain’s Costa del Sol: Marine experts take rare ‘diamondback squid’ away

Two men branded as 'selfish' in Benidorm for using more than one sun lounger
Next Story

Are sunbed wars kicking off in Spain? Tourists in Benidorm are branded ‘selfish’ for laying on stacks of chairs by a hotel pool

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain gets €15.7m cloud service boost from Amazon in country's biggest-ever technological investment

Spain gets €15.7 BILLION cloud service boost from Amazon in country’s biggest-ever technological investment

THE biggest-ever technological investment in Spain totalling €15.7 billion has
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends himself and his wife in Congress against influence-peddling accusations: ‘We have nothing to hide’

THE Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended both himself and