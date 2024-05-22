22 May, 2024 @ 17:58
Subscribe
Login
My Account
22 May, 2024 @ 15:24
··
1 min read

Bizarre and enormous squid that was ‘still alive’ washes up near Spain’s Costa del Sol: Marine experts take rare ‘diamondback squid’ away

by
Giant squid washes up on Poniente beach

AN ENORMOUS giant squid has been found this week on the Poniente beach in La Linea by beach maintenance staff, with the bizarre-looking creature measuring more than one metre and 40 centimetres in length. 

According to reports in local media, the Beach delegation in the area explained that the squid had washed up on the shore among seaweed, and caught the eye of the workers on Tuesday. 

They took it to one of their trucks, where they were able to measure it, as well as taking pictures and videos. 

They also advised the Cegma centre for marine life management, which is part of the Andalusian regional government, of the discovery. 

Read more: Rare giant squid washes up on beach in Spain’s Cadiz

Giant squid washes up on Poniente beach
The giant squid that washed up on Poniente beach in La Linea.

As the squid was still alive, Cegma took charge of it. 

The species name is Thysanoteuthis rhombus, also known as the diamond squid, diamondback squid, or rhomboid squid. 

It is not common for these creatures to be found off the coast of the Campo de Gibraltar area, although last year a similar discovery was made by a man on the same beach. 

According to Andalucia Informacion, the squid is being stored by Cegma until a destination can be found for it. Given that it is not common in the area, and it is still alive, it will be a valuable specimen for study. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Staff Reporter

DO YOU HAVE NEWS FOR US at Spain’s most popular English newspaper - the Olive Press? Contact us now via email: [email protected] or call 951 273 575. To contact the newsdesk out of regular office hours please call +34 665 798 618.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

Más allá de la suerte: Análisis de las estrategias de apuestas deportivas en España

Next Story

WATCH: Mysterious midnight blaze of €200,000 Bentley on Spain’s Costa del Sol raises eyebrows in Gibraltar

Latest from Costa del Sol

Go toTop

More From The Olive Press

Spain gets €15.7m cloud service boost from Amazon in country's biggest-ever technological investment

Spain gets €15.7 BILLION cloud service boost from Amazon in country’s biggest-ever technological investment

THE biggest-ever technological investment in Spain totalling €15.7 billion has
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez

Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez defends himself and his wife in Congress against influence-peddling accusations: ‘We have nothing to hide’

THE Spanish prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, defended both himself and