Bizarre and enormous squid that was ‘still alive’ washes up near Spain’s Costa del Sol: Marine experts take rare ‘diamondback squid’ away

AN ENORMOUS giant squid has been found this week on the Poniente beach in La Linea by beach maintenance staff, with the bizarre-looking creature measuring more than one metre and 40 centimetres in length.

According to reports in local media, the Beach delegation in the area explained that the squid had washed up on the shore among seaweed, and caught the eye of the workers on Tuesday.

They took it to one of their trucks, where they were able to measure it, as well as taking pictures and videos.

They also advised the Cegma centre for marine life management, which is part of the Andalusian regional government, of the discovery.

The giant squid that washed up on Poniente beach in La Linea.

As the squid was still alive, Cegma took charge of it.

The species name is Thysanoteuthis rhombus, also known as the diamond squid, diamondback squid, or rhomboid squid.

It is not common for these creatures to be found off the coast of the Campo de Gibraltar area, although last year a similar discovery was made by a man on the same beach.

According to Andalucia Informacion, the squid is being stored by Cegma until a destination can be found for it. Given that it is not common in the area, and it is still alive, it will be a valuable specimen for study.