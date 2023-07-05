THE body of a giant squid measuring a metre and a half has washed up on a tourist beach in Cadiz stunning locals.

The discovery of the dead sea creature was made by a 70-year-old man, who has been a diving enthusiast for many years, whilst he was snorkeling at the Playa del Poniente beach in La Linea de la Concepcion (Cadiz), near the border of Gibraltar.

The Beach delegation was notified who in turn reported the discovery to the Andalucian Marine Environment Management Centre (CEGMA) in case they were interested in studying it.

It is unusual to find this type of squid on the coasts of the region – giant squids are elusive, often living between 300 and 600 metres deep.

READ MORE: