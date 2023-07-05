A MALAGA-BOUND flight was given priority landing after a medical emergency took place on board.
A flight from Glasgow bound for Malaga had to cut its approach route short yesterday, Monday, July 3, after a medical emergency involving a 4-year-old boy occurred.
The crew requested medical assistance for a young child, who had suffered a possible epileptic seizure.
As reported by the Spanish Air Controllers account @controladores on Twitter: ‘The flight crew from Glasgow arriving at #Málaga requested medical assistance on arrival as they were carrying a 4-year-old boy with a probable epileptic seizure’.
‘On board there is also a doctor attending to the little one. Priority. We cut the approach manoeuvre as much as possible and coordinated with the airport management and medical assistance. I hope he recovers soon’. The tweet concluded.
