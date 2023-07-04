THE Swedish furniture chain Ikea is betting hard on Andalucia by making it one of its priority markets with an eye watering investment worth €116 million until 2025.

These €116 million will be used to develop major projects including the upcoming inauguration of two new stores, one in Granada and another in Almeria as well as a new logistics centre in Antequera (Malaga). The Antequera logistic centre, which should be operational by the end of 2024, will serve the entire Andalucian market with an estimated delivery of 400,000 orders a year direct to the homes of its customers.

This growth in investment responds to the good business performance in the region and in the important role that Andalusia plays in the company’s growth strategy over the next two years.

On a national level, Ikea is investing more than €300 million in Spain for growth until 2025, which means doubling the company’s initial forecast for this type of investment.

