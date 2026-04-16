The new service aims to support patients who require structured, coordinated, and safe care at home, avoiding unnecessary travel.

HOSPITAL Quirónsalud Marbella has launched a new Home Care Unit with the purpose of facilitating the performance of certain diagnostic procedures, clinical care, and healthcare interventions directly in the patient’s home. This initiative enhances continuity of care and reduces unnecessary travel, particularly in cases where part of the care process can be safely carried out outside the hospital environment.

The unit is designed to address three distinct yet complementary healthcare needs. It provides general nursing care to chronic patients, elderly individuals, or those with reduced mobility who require periodic attention or specific techniques in their homes. It also undertakes part of the preoperative pathway, performing at-home procedures required to prepare for surgery. Finally, it offers structured postoperative follow-up, supporting patients in their recovery after hospital discharge.

According to Alejandro Rodríguez, Nursing Director at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella, “this service responds to the need to support patients who require structured, coordinated, and safe care at home. Home-based care avoids unnecessary travel and allows part of the healthcare process to take place in a more comfortable and accessible environment for them.”

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Services Available at Home

The Home Care Unit enables at-home tests such as blood work, clinical controls, electrocardiograms, and non?invasive cardiac monitoring systems. It also incorporates preoperative procedures in coordination with the Anaesthesiology Department and facilitates clinical supervision after surgical interventions, including wound assessment, removal of stitches or drains, detection of infection signs, and support in pain management.

Additionally, care is provided to patients with specific needs, such as advanced wound care, negative pressure therapy, catheter replacement, or administration of treatments prescribed by specialists. All interventions are recorded in the patient’s electronic medical record, ensuring coordinated follow?up among all healthcare professionals involved. “The integration into the medical record ensures that care teams always work with updated information, reinforcing the patient’s safety and the cohesion of their treatment at all times,” Rodríguez adds.

The unit also expands the resources available for patients with limited mobility, those recovering from surgery, or individuals with complex chronic conditions, allowing clinical follow?up to be adapted to their needs and improving at?home care.

People interested in finding out whether this service is suitable for their situation may contact the Home Care Unit by email at homecare.mbl@quironsalud.es or by phone at +34 686 486 256.

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