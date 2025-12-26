Christmas Cheer at Quirónsalud with the visit of Marbella FC

DOZENS of footballs and shirts brought smiles to both the A&E and Paediatrics departments as players of the Marbella FC visited Quiron Hospital for Christmas.

The visit brought particular joy and excitement to the youngest patients admitted to the Paediatric ward over the festive period.

Stars including Gabri, Alcalde, Du, Cambra, and Ernest shared heartwarming moments with children aged from a year to 13 years old.

The excitement was reflected on the faces of both the children and their families, who appreciated this gesture of solidarity at this special time of year.

The visit reinforced the bond between both entities, as Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella is the official provider of medical services for the club.

The healthcare giant has been offering comprehensive health assistance to the squad and collaborating in the promotion of healthy habits.

“It is important for us to be close to our patients and their families, especially at Christmas”, said Head of Paediatrics Adelaida Sánchez. “It was a gift that filled the wards with smiles”.

Committed to Sports Health

Quirónsalud is now consolidated as a reference in sports healthcare, collaborating in multiple sporting events and disciplines on the coast.

The group knows that sport is a field that, besides being related to health in both disease prevention and overall quality of life, reflects a series of values the group identifies with.

The firm provides healthcare support for the MotoGP World Championship, the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation (RFET) and the Basketball Clubs Association (acb) in all its competitions.

It also offers its skills to the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar, and the Royal Spanish Sailing Federation (RFEV), as well as working with various football, handball, and rugby clubs.

In recent years it has overseen healthcare at important sporting events including the last four editions of the Davis Cup and other tournaments like the Billie Jean King Cup, the Mutua Madrid Open and the Open Banc Sabadell – Trofeo Conde de Godó.

It has also covered the Premier Padel circuit, the Ocean Race sailing event and the 2021 Women’s Eurobasket events.

