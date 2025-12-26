Heavy snow forces 12 roads to be closed in Spain

SNOW storms are affecting 29 roads in Spain as of Friday morning with 12 closures in Andalucia, Asturias, Salamanca, Burgos and Navarra.

Yellow alerts for low temperatures have been issued in Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria, Castilla y Leon, Castilla-La Mancha and Madrid.

In Catalunya there are yellow warnings for snow and rain in all the coastal and pre-coastal regions of the community.

???Actualización: 29 vías afectadas por nieve, siendo intransitables (??), obligatorio uso de cadenas (?), prohibido acceso a camiones (?) y transitable con precaución (?):



??En la red principal:

?Pontevedra, AP-53 en O Candedo



??Y otras 28, de la red secundaria: pic.twitter.com/44JVeu2oZg — Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) December 26, 2025

There are also yellow alerts for strong waves on the coast of the Valencian Community and Catalunya.

The most extreme temperatures, up to 8 degrees below zero overnight have been recorded on high ground in Leon province.

The state weather forecaster Aemet says there will be persistent and localised heavy rain in the east of Catalunya which is also likely in the Balearic Islands.

Significant accumulations of snow in the eastern Pyrenees have been predicted which could affect the Iberian mountain range and surrounding lower areas.

The DGT traffic authority has shut 2 roads in Almeria (A-1178, AL-5402 and AL-5405), Granada (A-4025), Asturias (CO-4), Navarra (NA-137, NA-2011 and NA-2012), Burgos (BU-570, BU-571 and BU-572) and Salamanca (DSA-191).

Chains or winter tyres are mandatory on 13 roads in Granada (A-4030), Huesca (A-136 and N-260a), Cantabria (CA-280, CA-281 and CA-183), Asturias (AS-15, AS-112, AS-117, AS-213 and AS-248) and Salamanca (DSA-180 and SA-203).

The DGT has started the second phase of its special Christmas traffic operation- running until January 1.

It’s special operation includes the ‘regulation, organisation and surveillance measures that guarantee mobility and fluidity on the roads and, at the same time, ensure road safety’.

Breathalyser and speed controls will be intensified to prevent accidents with fixed and mobile radars active for speed controls, in addition to helicopters, drones, cameras and camouflaged vehicles to control the use of mobile phones and ensure the wearing of seat belts.

