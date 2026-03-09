CANCER continues to be the biggest killer in Malaga after knocking cardiovascular illnesses off the top spot.

It is this deadly disease that took first place after it killed 886 people in the province during the second quarter of 2025, according to new data published by the Junta’s Instituto de Estadistica y Cartografia (IECA).

Of the total 3,290 people that passed away between April and June last year 27% died because of it.

READ MORE: Obesity surges among young people in Spain as HALF the country is now overweight

The second biggest killer was cardiovascular illnesses which 24% of the total passed away from.

Now cancer is three percentage points ahead of cardiovascular diseases when four years ago it was the latter that topped the table by a margin of 16%.

Beginning to narrow in 2023, it was in the early stages of 2024 that cancer knocked cardiovascular illnesses from the top spot and took over as Malaga’s biggest killer.

With data currently only reaching the end of June last year, it can be confirmed that in the first six months of 2025 1,821 deaths by cancer occurred in the southern province.

Despite this high death toll, oncologists continue to send a message of hope; they say that survival rates are also increasing.

READ MORE: Relief for cancer patients as Marbella hospital receives €100m upgrade – all you need to know

Respiratory illnesses also killed hundreds in the aforementioned three month block with other causes of death including behavioural disorders, endocrine, nutritional or metabolic disorders and septicaemia. Diseases of the digestive system, nervous system and genitourinary system also took hundreds of lives.

Additionally 115 deaths were unrelated to illnesses – these involved suicide, accidental falls, traffic accidents and drowning.

Click here to read more Health News from The Olive Press.