9 Mar, 2026
9 Mar, 2026 @ 10:24
Yellow alert for storms coupled with lower temperatures on Spain’s Costa Blanca

Yellow alert for heavy rain as temperatures are set to fall 'below average' on Spain's Costa Blanca

A DANA weather front is heading towards Spain’s eastern coast with state forecaster Aemet issuing a yellow alert for Alicante province on Tuesday.

Heavy rain coupled with lower daytime temperatures will the parts of the Costa Blanca- especially in the north.

Aemet says that heavy showers will kick in from noon on Monday leading into a stormy period of weather.

This is due to a low pressure front crossing Spain from the north to south.

The state forecaster says that Tuesday will be a rainy day right across Alicante province with overcast skies and a 100% probability of storms.

It adds that maximum daytime highs will fall to 15C over the next day or so with Aemet describing values as ‘unseasonably’ low for the time of year.

The Tuesday yellow alert is for the northern coast of Alicante province taking in the Marina Alta and El Comtat regions, as well as some parts of the Marina Baixa.

Some of the affected municipalities include Javea, Calpe, Benissa, and Teulada.

Up to 20 litres of rain per m2 are expected in an hour in yellow alert areas.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

