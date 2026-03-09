9 Mar, 2026
9 Mar, 2026 @ 10:01
2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage – € 290,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 290

Exceptional 2-bedroom penthouse with sea & Gibraltar views near Sotogrande This magnificent 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse offers 115 m² of living space and is sold fully furnished. The apartment features a fully equipped kitchen, reversible air conditioning, and a beautiful terrace of approximately 20 m² with stunning views of the sea and the Rock of Gibraltar. Set within a private residential complex, residents enjoy access to a communal swimming pool, two paddle tennis courts, underground parking with a private space, and a storage room. This exceptional penthouse stands out for its… See full property details

Penthouse

Manilva, Málaga

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 290,000

2 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Manilva with pool garage - € 290,000

