From supplements and creams to collagen-infused smoothies, the so-called ‘miracle ingredient’ has become a staple in many anti-ageing routines – but does it actually prevent wrinkles?

Collagen products promise plumper, firmer skin and fewer wrinkles, however a research by Anglia Ruskin University found that collagen supplements do not prevent or reverse wrinkles.

The researchers also highlight that many previous studies on collagen supplements have been funded by the supplement industry, often leading to ‘bold claims’ about anti-ageing benefits.

Their own review, however, was conducted without any industry funding, providing an independent perspective.

However, there’s no need to ditch collagen entirely, as studies show that taking it regularly can improve skin elasticity and hydration, helping skin look healthier and more youthful.

Beyond skincare, collagen can also provide health benefits.

The research which involved 113 different trials and nearly 8,000 people found collagen supplements can reduce joint pain and stiffness, especially in conditions like osteoarthritis.

Collagen is a type of protein made naturally in the body, but as we age our bodies naturally produce less of this magic protein.

Risk factors such as sun exposure, smoking, and menopause can accelerate this collage decline.

Supplementing collagen therefore, researchers say, still plays a key role in healthy ageing.

