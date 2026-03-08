Madrid welcomes a new massage parlour – of course The Olive Press went to try it out

OUTSIDE, Madrid’s noise is unrelenting. Café chatter swells as tourists surge past in dense waves, car engines droning beneath it all.

Yet inside ZenVida, a wellness centre just steps from Puerta del Sol, the humdrum slips away. Silence settles between pastel-white walls, disturbed only by the soft trickle of water into an ornamental stone basin.

Tucked along Calle de la Cruz, one of the capital’s busiest pedestrian arteries, the space is among the newest additions to Madrid’s roster of spas and parlours – yet it stands in stark contrast to the rest.

“We wanted this to be an oasis of peace,” says Australian Sara Del Popolo, who started the business in 2025 with her American husband, Scott Smith. “The right place for tourists and residents alike to slip into when they need to escape the noise.”

And it delivers.

Beyond its polished glass doors, ZenVida feels cocooned from the rush outside. The broad reception area glows in soothing amber light; here, voices instinctively drop to a whisper. Just past the desk, white tiles give way to polished wooden panels in the centre’s largest massage room, where ten recliners stand in perfect formation.

Here, a team of highly trained specialists practise reflexology – a technique grounded in the principle that measured pressure on precise points of the feet and back can activate the body’s restorative processes.

Essentially, these masseuses use the feet and spine as a map to support overall balance and wellbeing. And the experience is mesmerising.

“Back in Australia, or while travelling, reflexology was our refuge from the hectic pace of life,” says Sara, who previously worked as a lawyer in Sydney.

The couple relocated to Madrid five years ago after Scott accepted an executive role with a tech company.

Scott Smith and Sara Del Popolo.

“We realised there were no centres or spas quite like this here,” Scott explains. “Most were tucked away on upper floors, difficult to spot from the street. You couldn’t simply walk in on impulse.

“So Sara came to me with the idea one day. To be fair, I’ve dismissed dozens of her proposals in the past,” he adds with a laugh. “But this one felt right.”

They secured the venue in July last year, and after eight months of painstaking work, the centre opened its doors on February 8 – though not before a rigorous selection process that narrowed 450 applicants to what they consider the finest practitioners in the city.

“It may sound cheeky, but we tested the reflexology skills of our shortlisted candidates before hiring,” Sara says lightly. “Pleasant, of course – but essential. We wanted only the very best.”

And it shows. ZenVida’s signature foot massage is a deluxe experience – and it begins with a choice: six blends of salts and essential oils for the opening foot bath.

Once settled into your recliner, your selection is poured into a generous copper bowl of warm water at your feet. As you soak and gradually unwind, the therapist begins working along the pressure points of your back.

After ten minutes comes the centrepiece – the foot massage itself. Reclining beneath a soft blanket, you are invited to surrender to the sensation, tension dissolving under expert hands.

You emerge restored, wishing only that it had lasted longer.

Foot massages, however, are only part of the offering at ZenVida. The menu includes deep tissue and shiatsu treatments in private rooms, as well as larger spaces for couples or groups. Thai massage, aromatherapy and specialised prenatal treatments are also available.

“And we’re launching our own yoga and meditation courses,” Sara adds. “We want this to be a one-stop destination for relaxation and recovery.”

Convenience, Scott notes, further distinguishes the centre from its competitors. “Clients can book online at a moment’s notice,” he says. “From what we’ve seen, that’s still unusual in Madrid.

“We also offer a loyalty card and membership packages for returning clients,” he adds. “Our centre is about mental and physical wellbeing, and we wanted to make it as accessible as possible.”

But another thing that sets Scott and Sara apart is that ZenVida is – and feels – quintessentially Spanish.

Their salts are sourced from select locations along the Mar Menor – which, unbeknown to most, is home to some of Europe’s largest and finest salt caves.

“Why import these things from abroad when Spain offers something better?” Sara asks.

The essential oils come from a traditional business in Ossa de Montiel, near Albacete, which produces distinctly Spanish blends: lemon and spearmint, rosemary and thyme, rose and lavender.

Even the recliners are Spanish-made, Scott notes.

“Everything here is Spanish – except us,” he says.

Though newly opened, the couple’s ambitions are expansive. They plan to grow into other regions, with a nationwide franchise eventually in view.

“We truly believe places like this enhance people’s quality of life,” Sara says. “That’s why we planned so carefully – and that’s why we intend to keep growing.”

ZenVida is located on Calle de la Cruz, 16, just minutes on foot from Puerta del Sol.

Whether you call Madrid home or are simply passing through, step inside and visit Scott and Sara. Your body – and your mind – will thank you for it.

