SPAIN has introduced a new nationwide public transport pass costing €60 a month, aimed at making travel cheaper for residents and encouraging people to rely less on cars.

The scheme is officially called the Abono Único, or Single Season Ticket.

It is a personal and non-transferable pass that allows unlimited travel for 30 days on state buses and many regional train services.

Travellers choose a start date when purchasing the pass, and it remains valid for 30 consecutive days.

The general price is €60 per month.

A discounted version costs €30 for young people aged 26 or under who were born on or after 1 January 2000.

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The new public transport pass costs €60 per month. Credit: Cordon Press

To get the youth discount, travellers must first register for free on the transport ministry’s website and receive a code before purchasing the pass.

The ticket allows unlimited travel on state-run inter-regional buses.

It also covers commuter trains operated by Renfe, including Renfe Cercanias and Rodalies de Catalunya.

Passengers can also travel on Renfe Media Distancia trains and some regional high-speed services under Renfe Avant.

Included routes range from Madrid to Salamanca, Alicante to Murcia, Ourense to A Coruña and Barcelona to Tortosa.

However, ‘unlimited travel’ comes with several important conditions that many travellers may overlook.

Most bus routes require a reservation before travelling, usually limited to one booking per direction per day unless the previous one is cancelled.

For Media Distancia trains, passengers cannot reserve consecutive trains if there is less than 180 minutes between departures.

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The pass is available at a discounted price for young people. Credit: Cordon Press

Travellers are also limited to four return trips with a seat reservation on the same day.

This means the pass removes the cost of tickets, but not the need to plan and reserve certain journeys in advance.

The pass is mainly intended for residents rather than short-term tourists.

Passengers must carry identification such as a DNI or a valid NIE when travelling because the pass can only be used by the registered holder.

Tickets can be bought at station ticket offices, self-service machines, and through the websites or apps of operators such as Renfe and participating bus companies.

Once purchased, the validity date cannot be changed and cancelled subscriptions are not refunded.

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