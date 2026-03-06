EXPATS in Spain often dismiss fatigue as a side effect of the heat, but Quironsalud experts warn these minor symptoms could be early signs of a silent liver cancer.

For many expats enjoying life on the Costa del Sol, symptoms like mild fatigue or itchy skin are easily dismissed as side effects of the Spanish heat or a busy social calendar.

However, specialists at Quironsalud are issuing a vital warning: these seemingly minor issues could be the early signs of a silent killer known as cholangiocarcinoma.

This warning comes as the medical community recently marked World Cholangiocarcinoma Day.

The day serves as a critical reminder of this often silent disease. Since symptoms typically only appear when the tumor is advanced, international awareness is vital for improving early diagnosis and survival rates.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer of the bile ducts—the vital tubes that carry digestive fluid from the liver to the small intestine.

It accounts for approximately 10% to 15% of all primary liver cancers and is most common in adults over the age of 50, making it a particular concern for the coast’s international community.

Dr. Cristina Quero with Hospital Quironsalud.

The disease is notoriously difficult to detect because it rarely shows symptoms in its early stages.

Dr. Cristina Quero, an oncology specialist at Hospital Quironsalud Marbella and Campo de Gibraltar, explains that in the beginning, symptoms are often very non-specific, such as general tiredness.

As the disease progresses and the tumour begins to obstruct the bile duct, more visible signs develop.

These include jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), pruritus (intense itching), dark urine, and pale-colored stools.

While the diagnosis is serious, the medical landscape has been transformed by a new ‘double hit’ therapeutic approach pioneered in Andalusia.

For patients with advanced disease, the combination of traditional chemotherapy and cutting-edge immunotherapy has seen two-year survival rates jump by a significant 15%.

This combination works by helping the patient’s own immune system recognize and attack the tumour cells, marking a major breakthrough in first-line defense.

Beyond this new therapy, advances in precision medicine are allowing doctors to identify specific genetic alterations in tumours to tailor treatments to the individual.

While surgery remains the primary hope for a cure—sometimes involving partial liver removal or transplantation—the introduction of targeted therapies means those who do not respond to conventional treatments now have life-extending options that simply did not exist a few years ago.

To reduce the risk, Dr. Quero advises adopting healthy lifestyle habits such as quitting smoking and limiting alcohol consumption, as chronic liver disease and cirrhosis are major risk factors.

Other associated conditions include hepatitis B or C and certain parasitic infections.

Hospital Quironsalud location in Spain.

As the leading private healthcare provider in the region, Quironsalud operates a massive network across Andalusia, including flagship hospitals in Malaga, Marbella, Los Barrios (Cadiz), Cordoba, Huelva, and three centers in Seville.

With over 50,000 professionals and the latest in molecular testing and radiotherapy, the group is at the forefront of the fight against rare cancers.

The group is also a European leader through its parent company, Fresenius-Helios, and remains committed to medical education and scientific research through its university-affiliated hospitals.

For those concerned about symptoms or seeking the latest in precision oncology, the specialist units at Quironsalud Marbella and Los Barrios are currently leading the charge in innovative, multidisciplinary care.

For more information, please visit quironsalud.com/marbella or call +34 952 774 200.

