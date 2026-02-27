SPAIN is bracing for an ‘explosive’ mosquito season after weeks of heavy rain and unseasonably warm weather created ideal breeding conditions.

The warning comes from experts at Doñana National Park, who say the stagnant water left behind by recent rains has created perfect mosquito breeding grounds – setting the stage for a surge in the pesky insects.

Record-breaking February heat – with Bilbao soaring to 27.1C, Salamanca hitting 23.5C, Avila 21C and Caceres 23.3C – has only made matters worse.

READ MORE: Bilbao hits record 27C as normally chilly northern Spain basks in August-like sunshine thanks to ‘foehn effect’ wind system

Warmer temperatures accelerate the mosquito life cycle, allowing eggs to hatch faster and more generations to breed in a shorter time, prolonging the season and swelling their numbers.

The surge in mosquitoes is more than just a nuisance.

Species such as the tiger mosquito now firmly established along much of the Mediterranean coast and spreading inland, can carry diseases including dengue, chikungunya and West Nile virus, heightening public health concerns.

??? Tras episodios de lluvia y viento, aumenta la presencia de mosquitos.



?Por ello, es fundamental reforzar la prevención frente a la Fiebre del Nilo Occidental.



? Consulta las medidas y recomendaciones aquí:https://t.co/pMEQMaMZIH#BollullosContraElVirusDelNilo pic.twitter.com/7BBFuwYRP4 — Ayto. Bollullos de la Mitación (@AytoBollullosM) February 13, 2026 Recomendations to avoid contracting West Nile Virus.

READ MORE: The world’s largest floating library is coming to Malaga – and you can explore its 5,000 books from around the world for just two euros

Experts stress that domestic spaces such as flowerpot trays, unmaintained swimming pools and clogged drains can provide ample breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

They recommend taking action to curb the mosquito surge by eliminating standing water around homes and gardens.

Draining or frequently refreshing water in plant pots, buckets, drains, and bird baths, as well as keeping gutters clear, are all recommended steps to curb the mosquito spike this spring.

Click here to read more Environment News from The Olive Press.