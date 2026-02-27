A FLOATING book fair will dock in Malaga next month, giving visitors the chance to step aboard one of the most unusual cultural attractions to arrive in the city this year.

The vessel, Logos Hope, will arrive on March 19 in Malaga Port and open its gangways to the public then next day until April 5, with tickets priced at just two euros.

On board, visitors will find a vast exhibition space spanning 1,100 cubic metres and stocked with titles in multiple languages.

The collection ranges from Christian literature and educational texts to health guides, children’s books, dictionaries and cookbooks.

Organisers say the aim is to make affordable literature accessible to people from all walks of life.

Logos Hope is the fourth ship operated by the international charity Operation Mobilisation, following earlier vessels that date back to 1970.

A view of the book deck with its display of 5,000 books, on board Logos Hope on Monday July 27, 2015. Bill Cox/Epoch Times

Over the past 50 years, the fleet has visited nearly 500 ports in more than 150 countries and welcomed over 49 million visitors.

The ship typically remains in each destination for around two weeks, attracting thousands of people a day.

While entry to the book fair is generally free worldwide, visitors in Málaga will pay a small fee of two euros to explore the vessel and its facilities.

Proceeds from book sales are used to fund outreach projects and support local initiatives.

Beyond selling books, the crew works with community groups in each port to organise seminars and practical services such as eye clinics and dental care.

credit: OM

Around 60 nationalities are represented among the volunteer crew, who live and work together on board.

The team includes trained professionals such as engineers, teachers, nurses and maritime staff, all serving without a salary.

Crew members rely on sponsorship from friends, families and civic organisations to fund their time at sea.

Visitors are often struck by the scale of the ship’s book exhibition space and the diversity of cultures represented on deck.

When it arrives in Málaga this spring, the floating library is expected to become one of the city’s most unusual cultural attractions of the season.

Residents will have just over two weeks to step aboard and experience the world’s largest seaborne book fair for themselves.

