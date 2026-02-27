27 Feb, 2026
Subscribe
Login
My Account
27 Feb, 2026 @ 14:00
···
1 min read

British fugitive cocaine dealer arrested after going to pick up family member at Costa Blanca airport

by
British fugitive cocaine dealer arrested after going to pick up family member at Costa Blanca airport

A BRITISH fugitive wanted for drug trafficking in the UK has been arrested at Alicante-Elche airport.

The 43-year-old man was collared by the Policia National inside the terminal as he waited to pick up a relative.

An International Arrest Warrant had been issued by British authorities who learned that the man was hiding out in Alicante province.

READ MORE:

POLICE AT ALICANTE-ELCHE AIRPORT

He was arrested and bailed in the UK in May 2024 for having a kilo of high purity cocaine on him.

Investigations subsequently revealed that he was extensively involved in drug trafficking.

Police could not find him to execute a fresh arrest and an international warrant was issued last September.

The Policia Nacional in Alicante were contacted after a fresh lead about his whereabouts which suggested he was at the airport.

Officers then arrested the Brit inside the terminal and also discovered that he had been living illegally in Spain.

He was transferred into the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process the UK’s extradition request.

The Policia Nacional said that if he’s convicted of the drug trafficking charges, he could face life imprisonment.

No further details have been disclosed about the arrested British national.

Click here to read more Costa Blanca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

ON THIS DAY: Spain’s great ‘master of light’ was born – famed for obsessively painting the Alhambra and documenting children with polio

Previous Story

ON THIS DAY: Spain’s great ‘master of light’ was born – famed for obsessively painting the Alhambra and documenting children with polio

Latest from Alicante

Related Articles

Go toTop