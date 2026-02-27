British fugitive cocaine dealer arrested after going to pick up family member at Costa Blanca airport

A BRITISH fugitive wanted for drug trafficking in the UK has been arrested at Alicante-Elche airport.

The 43-year-old man was collared by the Policia National inside the terminal as he waited to pick up a relative.

An International Arrest Warrant had been issued by British authorities who learned that the man was hiding out in Alicante province.

He was arrested and bailed in the UK in May 2024 for having a kilo of high purity cocaine on him.

Investigations subsequently revealed that he was extensively involved in drug trafficking.

Police could not find him to execute a fresh arrest and an international warrant was issued last September.

The Policia Nacional in Alicante were contacted after a fresh lead about his whereabouts which suggested he was at the airport.

Officers then arrested the Brit inside the terminal and also discovered that he had been living illegally in Spain.

He was transferred into the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process the UK’s extradition request.

The Policia Nacional said that if he’s convicted of the drug trafficking charges, he could face life imprisonment.

No further details have been disclosed about the arrested British national.

