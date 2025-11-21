21 Nov, 2025
21 Nov, 2025 @ 11:48
British fugitive convicted of sexual assault and jailed for 10 years is arrested at Benidorm hotel

Benidorm police arrest violent French fugitive who inflicted life-changing injuries on victim

A BRITISH fugitive convicted of two sexual assaults who skipped his sentencing hearing has been arrested in a Benidorm hotel.

The 44-year-old man had an international arrest warrant issued against him by UK authorities on November 12.

He committed his first assault in London in 2020 and the second shortly after.

POLICIA NACIONAL, BENIDORM

The man had been bailed ahead of sentencing but left the UK.

A Policia Nacional patrol saw the Brit behaving suspiciously who tried to flee when he spotted them at his hotel complex.

Officers stopped him and asked him for any documents that could identify him.

He had no such papers on him and they accompanied him to his hotel room to get his passport.

A check on the police database flagged up the international arrest warrant and he was detained.

He had been sentenced in his absence to 10 years in prison for the two sexual assaults.

The Brit was handed over to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process his extradition.

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

