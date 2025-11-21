British fugitive convicted of sexual assault and jailed for 10 years is arrested at Benidorm hotel

A BRITISH fugitive convicted of two sexual assaults who skipped his sentencing hearing has been arrested in a Benidorm hotel.

The 44-year-old man had an international arrest warrant issued against him by UK authorities on November 12.

He committed his first assault in London in 2020 and the second shortly after.

The man had been bailed ahead of sentencing but left the UK.

A Policia Nacional patrol saw the Brit behaving suspiciously who tried to flee when he spotted them at his hotel complex.

Officers stopped him and asked him for any documents that could identify him.

He had no such papers on him and they accompanied him to his hotel room to get his passport.

A check on the police database flagged up the international arrest warrant and he was detained.

He had been sentenced in his absence to 10 years in prison for the two sexual assaults.

The Brit was handed over to the custody of the National Court in Madrid to process his extradition.

