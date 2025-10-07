7 Oct, 2025
7 Oct, 2025 @ 14:01
Fugitive Brit wanted for ‘repeatedly sexually assaulting a child’ is arrested on Spanish holiday island

by

A BRITISH man who fled the UK before a trial over alleged sexual offences has been arrested in the Canary Islands following a joint investigation by Spanish and British police.

The fugitive, who is accused of repeated sexual assaults on a minor, was tracked down after an international operation spearheaded by Spain’s Guardia Civil, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Nottinghamshire Police.

Acting on a European Arrest Warrant issued by UK authorities, officers from the Guardia Civil located and detained the man.

He is currently in pre-trial detention awaiting extradition to the UK where he will stand trial over the alleged repeated sexual offences.

The arrest highlights the strong relationship between Spanish and British police, with the Guardia Civil saying that international cooperation remains crucial in bringing sex offenders to justice.

Ben Pawlowski

