THE UK’s leading travel association has raised a few eyebrows by choosing the Mallorca resort of Magaluf as the setting for its annual industry conference.

The Association of British Travel Agents has insisted the former party capital has transformed itself from its traditional reputation of booze-soaked binge drinking as it ferried in around 300 of Britain’s top tour operators to the Calvia resort this week.

CEO Mark Tanzer has joined his Spanish tourism counterparts to present the three-day event, which runs until Wednesday in the heart of what was once Europe’s most notorious booze tourism destination.

Playa de Magaluf, Mallorca

“Our objective is to offer tourism that respects the environment, promotes local culture and generates direct benefits for our community,” said Amengual as he thanked British operators for selecting Magaluf specifically.

The Calvia mayor was keen to highlight the €40 million in public and private investment that has supposedly transformed the zone, moving it away from its reputation for drunken excess.

In what officials are touting as proof of change, Amengual revealed that no balconing incidents have occurred in Magaluf for more than three years.

The deadly practice of intoxicated tourists jumping between hotel balconies has apparently been consigned to history, along with the resort’s wilder reputation.

The investment, largely funded through European funds, has deliberately targeted a different clientele, with solo travellers and families now the priority over groups of friends seeking wild nights out – at least, that’s the official line.

Balearic Tourism Minister Jaume Bauza reinforced the message, calling Magaluf a ‘clear example’ of the sustainable, quality tourism model the Balearics are pursuing.

Sanchez revealed that British tourists remain Spain’s most valuable market – and perhaps most loyal – with over 18 million UK visitors this year generating around €22 billion for the Spanish economy.

Between the three months of June to August alone, 13 million British tourists visited Spain.

Spanish Tourism Secretary Rosario Sanchez declared that future tourism development must allow both tourists and residents to ‘coexist and enjoy a better environment together’.

The Spanish government has invested €300 million of EU funds in the Balearics to drive this transformation toward quality and sustainability.

Tanzer confirmed that Spain and Mallorca remain among the top destinations for British holidaymakers, with annual surveys showing even more UK residents expressing interest in visiting the islands – quality transformation or not.

When asked whether complaints about overtourism in Mallorca had reached British ears, the ABTA chief acknowledged the messages were getting through but insisted they were not deterring UK tourists from booking Balearic holidays.

