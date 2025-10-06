6 Oct, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
6 Oct, 2025 @ 14:00
··
1 min read

Brit living in Mallorca who ‘shattered eye’ of passerby is finally arrested – after trying to ‘lay low and blend back into daily life’

by
Brit living in Mallorca who 'shattered eye' of passerby finally arrested - after trying to 'lay low and blend back into daily life'
PLAYA DE PALMA NIGHTLIFE AREA

A BRITISH expat in Palma has been arrested over a brutal August assault that left the victim partially blinded.

The Policia Nacional detained the suspect last Tuesday(September 30) for causing serious injury.

The arrested Brit was described as a ‘young man’ and was not known to the victim, who reprimanded him and his friends for throwing bottles at passing vehicles.

READ MORE:

Police sources told the Okdiario news portal that the aggressor moved on with his life without showing the slightest remorse for what he did.

The victim is continuing to recover but with limited eyesight- something that could end up as being permanent.

It took police weeks to identify and detain the British man following the August 10 assault in the Playa de Palma area.

The victim was leaving work and shouted at a group of people to stop throwing glass bottles at moving vehicles.

A British man- of undisclosed age- then responded by punching the complainant in the face.

The blow caused a fracture of an eye socket, a cataract trauma, plus a detachment and tear of the retina.

The retina injury required an emergency operation with several stitches needed in the eye.

When the Policia Nacional arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground in a dazed state.

Officers painstakingly carried out inquiries including pouring over CCTV footage to identify the British suspect.

The investigation is still active with further arrests not being ruled out.

Click here to read more Mallorca News from The Olive Press.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Palma de Mallorca airport
Previous Story

Brit detained at Palma airport on drug trafficking warrant from South Korea

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop