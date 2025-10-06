Brit living in Mallorca who ‘shattered eye’ of passerby is finally arrested – after trying to ‘lay low and blend back into daily life’

A BRITISH expat in Palma has been arrested over a brutal August assault that left the victim partially blinded.

The Policia Nacional detained the suspect last Tuesday(September 30) for causing serious injury.

The arrested Brit was described as a ‘young man’ and was not known to the victim, who reprimanded him and his friends for throwing bottles at passing vehicles.

Police sources told the Okdiario news portal that the aggressor moved on with his life without showing the slightest remorse for what he did.

The victim is continuing to recover but with limited eyesight- something that could end up as being permanent.

It took police weeks to identify and detain the British man following the August 10 assault in the Playa de Palma area.

The victim was leaving work and shouted at a group of people to stop throwing glass bottles at moving vehicles.

A British man- of undisclosed age- then responded by punching the complainant in the face.

The blow caused a fracture of an eye socket, a cataract trauma, plus a detachment and tear of the retina.

The retina injury required an emergency operation with several stitches needed in the eye.

When the Policia Nacional arrived at the scene, they found the victim lying on the ground in a dazed state.

Officers painstakingly carried out inquiries including pouring over CCTV footage to identify the British suspect.

The investigation is still active with further arrests not being ruled out.

